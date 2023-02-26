Google India employee laid off after celebrating 5-year 'Googleversary': 'Left me numb'

"As I celebrated my 5-year Googleversary just a few days ago, little did I know it would be my last," wrote Aakriti Walia a Google Cloud program manager based in Gurgaon. She is one of the 12,000 employees laid off by the tech giant recently.

She got to know that she had lost her job when a message popped up on her computer while she was preparing for a meeting. "The 'access denied' message on my system left me numb as I was preparing for my meeting just 10 mins away. My initial reaction was of denial, then 'why me'," Walia wrote on LinkedIn.

She noted that although it's been a few days since the layoff, she's begun to accept the decision and move on, but until she finds another job, the impact that it has had on her family has been difficult.

"As I plan the road ahead from here, the next hardest thing for me right now is -- how do I make my six-year-old daughter understand why mumma's not going to work? Well, that will take its own sweet time," Walia wrote.

Ankita Sengupta