Generative AI like ChatGPT will be a co-worker, will not replace jobs: TCS

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

The introduction of platforms like ChatGPT has led to concerns on whether a trained human is needed at all to deliver the work which a technology company offers to clients.

Mumbai, Feb 26: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) feels generative artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT will create an "AI co-worker" and not replace jobs.

Milind Lakkad, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) of the country’s largest IT services firm that employs over 6 lakh people said such tools will help improve productivity, but not change the business models for companies. "..it (generative AI) will be a co-worker. It will be a co-worker and that co-worker will take time for them to understand the context of the customer," Lakkad said in an interview with PTI recently.

The context for a job to be executed will be industry and customer-centric, which will continue to come from the human who is being assisted in tasks by such a co-worker, Lakkad explained. "It is not that jobs will get replaced, but the job definitions will change," he added in the comments which will assuage concerns about future of jobs in the sector which is one of the biggest recruiters of engineering talent in the country.

The introduction of platforms like ChatGPT has led to concerns on whether a trained human is needed at all to deliver the work which a technology company offers to clients. Already, there are examples of entire codes being generated through such platforms. One of the reasons for massive layoffs by big tech companies across the world is being attributed to the emergence of such intuitive platforms.