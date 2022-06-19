Forget soulmates, this man is using Bumble to find a place on rent in Mumbai

Screenshots of a Kerala man's Bumble profile has gone viral on social media because of how he chose to use the dating app -- not to find a date, but a place on rent in Mumbai.

For those unversed with the maximum city's renting profile, it can be notoriously difficult to find a suitable place on rent which fits the budget and does not require hours of commute to the workplace.

While there are apps, websites and even Facebook pages to help home seekers, this man took the hunt a few notches higher when he seamlessly blended his search for a date with his search for the perfect home.

The man's Bumble bio clearly states his intention: “Not a sapiosexual. Looking for a flat in Mumbai.”

Further details on his profile clarifies that users should swipe right if they are in Mumbai and comfortable in helping him to find a place near Western Line since he does not speak Hindi.

And revealing "the quickest way to his heart", the man wrote "send me leads of non-brokerage properties in Andheri.” In the next line, however, he added that would not judge a user if they ask him for brokerage.

The screenshots were first shared by Twitter user Ana de Aamras

(@superachnural) who wrote, “no you’re looking for a soulmate on Bumble, he is looking to rent a place in Bombay.”

After the tweet wen viral, several Twitter users have been left impressed with the man's ingenuity. Many others also commented that they could relate to his predicament.

Twitter user J (@NotVeryFunny511) wrote, "Dude has a better chance of finding a soulmate on Bumble than a good flat in Bombay."

"Having lived in bombay for 1.5 years now, I 100 per cent respect this," said Sunanda (@YoursLegallyy). Another Twitter user Akshaya (@drlumbarpuncher) commented, "Starting to think I’m using my Bumble profile for the wrong reasons."

Impressed with the move, a Twitter user also said that she would like to try this strategy in Singapore.

What do you think about this? Would you use a dating app to find a place on rent? Let us know in the comments below.