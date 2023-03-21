 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Mehul Choksi extradition case: Call to cancel Interpol Red Notice was taken in October 2022

Danish Khan
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Additionally, Antiguan authorities are now doubling down on an investigation into Mehul Choksi’s claim that he was kidnapped in 2021 with the objective to send him to India.

Mehul Choksi in May 2022. Choksi had fled India in January 2018 facing allegations of defrauding Punjab National Bank along with his nephew Nirav Modi to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore. (Photo courtesy Danish Khan)

If there’s one case of extradition request from New Delhi that has a heady mixture of interest, intrigue and controversy, it is that of diamantaire Mehul Choksi. Choksi’s case has plenty of action, both inside and outside courts, unlike others including Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, where the focus largely remained on court proceedings. While his extradition case in Antigua has not moved much, Indian agencies have already suffered a setback with the Interpol deciding to cancel the Red Notice against him.

Though Choksi is based in Antigua, his case reverberated even in London where earlier the Scotland Yard, and now the National Crime Agency (NCA) is reportedly involved in probing the alleged involvement of UK nationals in his kidnapping and forcible removal to the neighbouring Dominica in May 2021. Choksi has alleged that New Delhi had orchestrated his kidnapping with the ultimate plan to bundle him off to India.

Considering that few journalists continued to receive periodic updates on the Choksi case from PR and law firms based in London, there was always an unstated anticipation of a major development. As matters stand now, Choksi has gained an upper hand based on developments on two fronts – the withdrawal of the Red Notice by Interpol, which actually happened in October 2022; and a more recent favourable ruling by the High Court of Justice of Antigua and Barbuda.

Behind both these developments, among others, are two key people, Edward Fitzgerald, KC, and his junior Graeme Hall. Most of the big-ticket extradition cases in London, inevitably feature Fitzgerald representing the requested persons. From Wikileaks editor Julian Assange to Pakistani billionaire Arif Naqvi, and from Nirav Modi to alleged drug lord Asif Hafeez, all of them have been represented by Fitzgerald.