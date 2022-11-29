Falguni Nayar makes it to Forbes India Rich List 2022. Her net worth is…

A decade after she quit her job to start Nykaa, Falguni Nayar has debuted on the Forbes India Rich List 2022 at rank 44. Nayar, 59, has a net worth of $4.08 billion (Rs 32,951.71 crore). She is one of the nine women billionaires on this year’s list.

Falguni Nayar quit her job as an investment banker in 2012 to start Nykaa, an online e-commerce platform for beauty and personal care products.

The company opened its initial public offering (IPO) on October 28, 2021. Nayar, who owned a 53.5% stake in the company, became India's wealthiest self-made female billionaire on the listing day.

Nayar is the chairperson, CEO, and MD of Nykaa. A graduate of IIM Ahmedabad, she quit her job as former managing director at Kotak Mahindra Capital Company to take the entrepreneurial route.

“Personally for me nothing much changed between 2012 when I began this business and today,” she told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview last year. “We are trying to build a fantastic brand that lives in the minds of consumers for a very long time and build a business that is very sustainable. I think those are the motivations that the firm and I have rather than any price tag we may carry.”

According to Forbes, Savitri Jindal is the richest woman in India with a net worth of $16.4 billion. The other women on the list are Vinod Rai Gupta, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Leena Tiwari, Divya Gokulnath, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Anu Aga.

