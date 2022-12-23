Ex-Meta employee gets box labelled 'leaver' a month after layoff

An ex-Meta employee claimed he received a cardboard box from his former employer labelled “leaver”, a month after he was laid off. Not just this, the box also “sad” and “wow” emoji Christmas ornaments, and no note explaining the “gift”.

Matt Motyl, in comments, also clarified that the box contained nothing but an enormous amount of packing paper.

“So... a month after being laid off, Meta sends me a box labeled "leaver" containing "sad" & "wow" emoji Christmas tree ornaments. There was no note explaining this; just a random box for "leaver." Merry Christmas to me. Any other "leavers" get something like this?” Motyl tweeted asking if other laid off employees have received something like this.

“Was there anything good in the box (money, chocolate, booze?) or just horrible emoji ornaments?” a surprised user asked Motyl in comments. He responded: “I wish. Just a peculiar amount of packing paper because I guess they feared these rubber Christmas ornaments were going to break in transit.”

He also said that it was not a prank by a friend and that it contained Meta’s office mailing label.

“Official Meta office mailing label and all. Inside the box the reactions were in an intraoffice manilla envelope with my personal seat ID number and some other stuff that is not publicly viewable,” Motyl told a curious user.

Users were appalled by the “gift”; many called it a “low blow”.

“I'm so sorry, Matt. What a poorly thought-out low blow,” one user commented.

The tweet and the photo have around 1000 likes since being posted on December 13. Meta has fired 11,000 employees so far in mass layoffs.

Moneycontrol News

