Ex-Google MD shares the 'most precious thing' he takes back from India. Hint: it's a snack

It is not at all surprising to see NRIs and desi people taking back their favourite snacks across borders just to relish the taste found only in India. While pickles, Gujarati snacks and sweets are the most common, former Managing Director at Google and Twitter Parminder Singh has a different favourite item that he takes back from India in bulk – Sooji rusks.

A popular tea time snack here in India, Singh’s love for the food item was evident from his tweet.

“The most precious thing to take back from India is Sooji rusks! We do it so often and in such humongous quantities that even the folks at Changi Airport don’t confuse it with Jenga blocks or gold bars anymore!” Singh tweeted saying that even at Changi Airport in Singapore, they now know what it is.

He shared a photo of tall blocks of rusks along with his tweet.

The tweet received hundreds of likes and comments with one user saying: “You must be kidding!” in disbelief.

On how does he manage to take them intact in the luggage, Singh said:

He even said that there was 70-80 per cent survival rate of the rusks if carried like this.

To one user who asked where Singh buys the rusks from, he responded: “Assorted places. Frontier, Babaji, this one is Dadiwala.”

Another user commented: “Hahahaha. Best things ever. My mom carries this and mathi (pheeki wali) as trophies in hand carry because she likes her snacks without minimum breakage, crisp, fresh and from only one shop. Every Punjabi in Delhi has “their dukaan” that no one else can match,” to which Singh said “absolutely”.

With several suggestions pouring in for Singh to try the rusks from Elora in Dehradun, he said he already had and his verdict was “good”.

Singh interacted with several users answering various questions on where he bought them and how he takes them. What is your favourite snack you cannot do without?

