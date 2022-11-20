 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Wonder Women' director Anjali Menon: 'We should recognise our potential beyond gender'

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Nov 20, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

Malayalam film director Anjali Menon and actor Parvathy on their new film in English, 'Wonder Women', working together, character mapping, and making choices.

A still from Anjali Menon-directed film 'Wonder Women' (2022).

Somewhere in Kerala, a prenatal class for expectant mothers brings together motley characters played by Nadiya Moidu, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayonara Philip, Archana Padmini and Amruta Subhash. Directed by Anjali Menon, Wonder Women (on SonyLIV) is a film that doesn’t just talk of birthing, but also about body image, friendship, identity, culture and body rights.

Menon and Parvathy have previously collaborated on Bangalore Days (2014) and Koode (2018). The director and her actor who plays single-parent Mini share their thoughts and experiences on the making of Wonder Women. Edited excerpts:

Parvathy Thiruvothu from a still from the film.

Parvathy, what was it like working on Wonder Women?

You would think that pregnancy would be the entry point for the understanding and preparation, etc., for a film set in a prenatal centre. But for me, with Mini, it was more about Mini's lived experience — what got her here, what was her past, why is she the way she is. That she is pregnant, what the child means to her and what choices she has made to get here, those things are extremely important, too. Mini is very meticulous. She needs to know enough to know what would happen if things go wrong. She is a single parent and information is her armour so nothing blindsides her. For unpartnered people, this can be very relatable. It is a wonderful thing to be partnered and it can also be wonderful to be unpartnered. I can relax into being an unpartnered Mini in a certain way which is different from someone who can share adult responsibilities with a partner. So, I needed to settle into what her every day looks like.

Anjali and you have a long association. What is it like working with her?