 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

What the Oscars can learn from BAFTA Rising Star Award

Narendra Banad
Feb 19, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

The American Academy Awards should take a leaf out of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts playbook and institute their own award spotlighting upcoming talent.

BAFTA awards.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, commonly known as BAFTA, is gearing up for its big night tonight with the BAFTA Film Awards. BAFTA’s focus on British film is not the only characteristic that sets it apart from its American counterpart, the Oscars; they also give out a couple of awards that are specifically meant to shine a light on the future of the industry — the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, and the Rising Star Award.

This year, the Outstanding Debut award is likely to go to Charlotte Wells for her debut feature Aftersun. Wells wrote and directed the quasi-autobiographical mood piece, which follows a young Scottish girl and her father on vacation in the early 2000s.

Aftersun garnered rave reviews, topped Sight and Sound’s 2022 list, and received a lone Oscar nomination for Normal People’s Paul Mescal in the Best Actor Category. Previous winners of the Outstanding Debut award include Steve McQueen, Joe Wright and Asif Kapadia.