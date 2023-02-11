 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

T-Series top YouTube channel with over 200 million subscribers. Check others in ranking

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 11, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

"Bollywood reigns supreme" in a report released by the German consumer data and market insights company Statista.

Representational image. (Photo: Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)

The YouTube channel of T-Series, the Indian music label and production company, is the most followed, and is ahead of PewDiePie and Mr Beast, according to Statista, Germany-based consumer data and market insights company.

Statista took into account the number of followers each of the accounts had till January 25 and shared a ranking of the top eight.

Till then, T-Series had 234 million subscribers.