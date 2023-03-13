 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The enduring legacy of Oscars 2023 Best Original Song winner RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'

Bhanuj Kappal
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

The MM Keeravaani composition, with Chandrabose's lyrics, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava's singing, beat stars Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mitski and Academy favourite Diane Warren, to join AR Rahman’s 2009 hit 'Jai Ho' on the vanishing small list of non-English tracks to win the award.

(Top, left) Oscars 2023 Best Original Song 'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravaani (right) and lyricist Chandrabose; and stills from the Oscar-winning song from SS Rajamouli's Telugu film 'RRR'.

Naatu Naatu — the infectiously catchy dance number from SS Rajamouli’s anti-colonial historical fantasy RRR — made history at the Oscars last night, becoming the first ever track from an Indian film to win the award for Best Original Song. The honours seemed written in the stars for Naatu Naatu, after it had already won the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice awards for best song. Even so, it’s a momentous win, the latest and biggest achievement for an Indian music industry making big moves on the global stage. Composer MM Keeravaani wins more hearts by singing his wish-come-true set to The Carpenters' Top of the World in his Oscars acceptance speech on March 12.

The MM Keeravaani composition — with lyrics by Chandrabose and performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava — beat out some heavy-hitters to take the trophy home, winning out over stars like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mitski and Academy favourite Diane Warren. It now joins AR Rahman’s 2009 hit Jai Ho on the vanishing small list of non-English tracks to win the award. When Sipligunj and Bhairava took to the stage with a coterie of back-up dancers to perform the song at the Oscars, they received a standing ovation, proof of just how complete RRR and Naatu Naatu’s conquest of the global pop imagination has been.

The track itself is straight out of the Telugu film music songbook, with turbocharged folk drums and familiar filmy string and violin arrangements. Sonically or lyrically, it isn’t leagues ahead of its contemporaries. In fact, it’s probably not MM Keeravaani’s best work. But, just like Jai ho in 2009, the music, its visuals and the broader context of the film it’s in have all aligned to make Naatu Naatu one of the most recognisable tunes from 2022.

Part of the magic — especially for international audiences — lies in the story the song tells, set within the film’s larger revolution-focused plot. “Not salsa, not flamenco my brother, do you know naatu (dance),” Ram Charan’s Alluri Sitarama Raju asks a floppy British bully at the beginning of the song, setting up a revolutionary dance-off between two Indian revolutionaries and their stiff-legged colonial overlords. The two hook-step their way to victory in front of the Ukrainian Presidential Palace in Kyiv, in a perfect marriage between highfalutin anti-colonial rhetoric, post-YRF Indian cinema’s addiction to foreign locales, and the sheer exuberant extravagance of an Indian movie dance number.