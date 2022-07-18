Sushmita Sen's response to being called 'gold digger' after Lalit Modi announcement

Actor Sushmita Sen has responded to the negative reactions to her relationship with Indian Premier League founder Lalit Modi, saying that it was "heartbreaking" to see how "miserable" the world was becoming.

Sushmita Sen had featured in a social media update Lalit Modi posted on July 14, in which he referred to her as his "better half". It made for an internet-breaking moment.

Modi later clarified that he had not married Sen yet but intended to tie the knot with her soon.

Soon after his announcement, a barrage of trolling and criticism followed. Many mocked Modi's appearance. Meanwhile, Sen was labelled a "gold digger".

The actor and former beauty queen slammed those who gave her the tag.

"I dig deeper than gold…and I have always (famously) preferred diamonds, she wrote in an Instagram post on July 17. "And yes I still buy them myself."

Sen described the commentary about her relationship as "cheap gossip".

"The friends I never had and the acquaintances I have never met….all sharing their grand opinions and deep knowledge of my life and character…monetising the ‘gold digger’ all the way. Ah these geniuses."

She thanked those who are firmly by her side.

"I love the support my well wishers and loved ones continue to extend," Sen said. "Please know, your Sush is absolutely fine.. because I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval and applause. I am the Sun….perfectly centred in my being and my conscience."

Modi has also hit back at those trolling him for his relationship with Sen. In a social media post hours before Sen's, he said it seemed like the world was still living in the Middle Ages.

"I guess because there are no libel suits in our country every journo is trying their best to be Arnab Goswami -- the biggest clown," Modi said.