SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' bags 2 nominations at Golden Globes 2023

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated in two categories at Golden Globes 2023 -- for Best Picture Non-English Language and Best Original Song -- Motion Picture for "Natu Natu".

"We are very grateful to share that RRR movie made it to the nominations of Golden Globes for the Best Picture Non-English Language and Best Original Song," the makers said in a tweet.

The film starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Alia Bhatt, was a blockbuster hit since its worldwide release on March 25. According to reports, RRR ended its theatrical run at Rs 1,144 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Speaking to Moneycontrol earlier, director Rajamouli had said that it is the "big-scale epics" that excite him. "What really moves me and drives me are big-scale epics. That is what excites me. In fact, I can say that that’s the only thing that excites me the most!" he said.

The film has also won New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Director. Actor Ram Charan had taken to Twitter to congratulate SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, fans are celebrating the film's dual nominations with #RRRmovie trending on Twitter.

Here are a few reactions:

Moneycontrol News

