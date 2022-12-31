 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Hope, hunger, hustle': How Shark Tank India zeroed in on new India’s huge ambitions

Dec 31, 2022

As Shark Tank India returns for season 2, we take a peek behind the scenes and speak to the investor-sharks to understand what makes this reality show tick.

Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh is no longer hearing business pitches only in conference rooms. Ever since she began to cut deals on national television, she has been inundated with big ideas wherever she goes: in cross-country flights, in malls, in hotel washrooms and even, quite literally, elevators.

“I meet so many young kids, girls especially, who come up to me and say they want to be entrepreneurs,” she says. “And it reminded me that I always felt such a lack of role models growing up, because at the end of the day, you can only hope to be what you see.”

There are six investors on the panel in season 2 of Shark Tank India—along with Sugar founder Vineeta Singh, there’s Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta of BoAT, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and new shark Amit Jain of CarDekho. Each of them has their own area of expertise, individual preferences and idiosyncrasies. Yet, all have similar stories to tell about how their lives have changed with Shark Tank India, and the same incredulity with which they tell them.

The thing is, no one expected Shark Tank India to become the monster hit that it did last year. Least of all, the sharks on call: “The idea that people are going to watch business negotiations on prime-time TV was absolutely bizarre to me,” says Singh. But watch people did, and then talked about it at dinner, discussed it in WhatsApp groups and on Twitter, made a gazillion hilarious memes out of it—and, it appears, began to consider the idea of entrepreneurship more seriously.

It is the day after the shoot for season 2 of Shark Tank India has wrapped; and five of the judges are on set in suburban Mumbai for some final buffs, B-rolls and press meets. The set, with its gilded arches, the path to the golden door lined with an aquarium built into walls, the backdrop where a metropolis twinkles against a dark sky, looks the same.