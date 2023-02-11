Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan touches Rs 900-crore mark at global box office

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan, marking his return to the big screen after four years, has raised Rs 901 crore gross at the worldwide box office. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 5.90 crore net in India on its third Friday.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 901 crore (India gross: Rs 558.40 crore, overseas: Rs 342.60 crore)" the studio said in a press note.

YRF said Pathaan has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema. The stylish action thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Pathaan is the fourth movie in YRF's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), and 'War, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

PTI