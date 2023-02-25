 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

'RRR' named Best International Film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 25, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus also took home the awards for Best Action Film and Best Song (Naatu Naatu) and Best Stunts at the ceremony held in Beverly Hills on February 24.

"RRR" stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr. in leading roles.

SS Rajamouli's RRR is continuing its dream run at global film events with the Best International Film award from the Hollywood Critics Association.

The pre-independence saga also took home the awards for Best Action Film, Best Stunts and Best Song (Naatu Naatu) at the ceremony held in Beverly Hills on February 24.

RRR is also nominated for the Oscars this year, in the Best Original Song category.

In January, RRR had won the Golden Globe Award for Best Song for, marking India's first-ever victory at the ceremony