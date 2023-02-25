'RRR' named Best International Film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

SS Rajamouli's RRR is continuing its dream run at global film events with the Best International Film award from the Hollywood Critics Association.

The pre-independence saga also took home the awards for Best Action Film, Best Stunts and Best Song (Naatu Naatu) at the ceremony held in Beverly Hills on February 24.

RRR is also nominated for the Oscars this year, in the Best Original Song category.

In January, RRR had won the Golden Globe Award for Best Song for, marking India's first-ever victory at the ceremony

At this year's Critics Choice Award, it edged out All Quiet on the Western Front, the highly -acclaimed German anti-war drama, to win the Best Foreign Language Film prize. It's song 'Naatu Naatu' shone again, bagging the Best Song award. 'RRR' is an epic saga set in pre-independence India, starring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan in leading roles. Its supporting cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.