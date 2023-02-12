 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Superstar Rihanna on finding work-life balance: ‘Almost impossible because…’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 12, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

Ahead of her Super 2023 Halftime performance, pop diva and beauty mogul Rihanna reflects on the challenges of balancing work and motherhood.

Pop star Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Halftime Show press conference in Phoenix, Arizona on February 9.

Star singer Rihanna is gearing up for her big Super Bowl Halftime performance, her first ever live appearance since 2016. Last year, she welcomed her first child and has also been busy running her make-up and lingerie business.

Balancing it all, even with all the help she likely has, is almost impossible, the billionaire revealed during a press conference hosted by Apple Music, sponsors of Halftime Show.

Asked about her life after giving birth, the star said it was "very different".

“The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that’s going to rob you of time with your child," Rihanna said. "That’s the currency now."