'Pathaan' on Amazon Prime: Check release date of Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster

"Pathaan", the biggest blockbuster of 2023, has an OTT platform and a release date. The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham- starrer will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages from March 22.

"we sense a turbulence in the weather, after all Pathaan is coming. #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu @iamsrk

@deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham#SiddharthAnand @yrf," Primevideoin Twitter handle posted on Tuesday.

The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand who has made films like War in the past, has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi movie in India of all time, with a total collection of Rs 641.50 crore. Worldwide, the movie earned a total of Rs 1048.30 crore, which has put it in second position behind Dangal (Rs 2024 crore) for the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time, globally.

"Pathaan" was the fourth instalment in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe after "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War" (2019). The movie was Shah Rukh Khan's first theatrical release since "Zero" in 2018. The story revolves around an exiled Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, played by Khan, who has been assigned to prevent a former a RAW agent, played by Abraham, from spreading a deadly lab-generated virus in India.

"Pathaan" was released in theatres on January 25 and received both critical and commercial acclaim.

Moneycontrol News