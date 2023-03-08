 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars scandals through the years

Narendra Banad
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

From actors refusing awards to actors assaulting presenters, the Oscars stage has seen it all; here are five scandals in Oscars history.

The Oscar Slap, in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards after Rock took a jibe at Smith's wife actor Jada Pinkett Smith

On Sunday, March 12, Hollywood will celebrate its biggest night with the Oscars — a ceremony that is simultaneously both a celebration of the art of film-making, and a congratulatory pat-on-the-back for industry insiders. It’s a night of heartfelt speeches, glamorous dresses, and swag bags costing north of $100,000. Despite the carefully choreographed nature of the event, there are always a few spontaneous moments, both good and bad. Last year’s ceremony was rocked (no pun intended) by The Slap, but the Oscars stage is no stranger to scandals. Here are some of the Academy’s most infamous moments.

Brando refuses the Oscar

The first big scandal of the modern televised Oscars happened in 1973 when Marlon Brando won Best Actor for Francis Ford Coppola’s mafia epic The Godfather (1972). Brando, who was already a bit of an eccentric by that time, did not attend the ceremony in protest against the portrayal of Native Americans in Hollywood. Instead he sent actress-activist Sacheen Littlefeather to refuse the award on his behalf and make a statement. She was booed off stage and mocked by Clint Eastwood who presented later that night. It took 50 years for the Academy to issue a formal apology to Littlefeather for their treatment of her.