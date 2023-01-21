 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscar nominations 2023 | 'The Elephant Whisperers': Co-cinematographer Anand Bansal on how everyone's honesty made the film singular

Tanushree Ghosh
Jan 24, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

Kartiki Gonsalves' Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary short, 'The Elephant Whisperers', has been shot by four cinematographers, one of whom, Anand Bansal, speaks about wielding the camera and his various projects. The 95th Academy Awards' final nomination results will be announced on January 24.

Anand Bansal (right) is one of the four cinematographers on the Oscars-shortlisted Netflix documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'. (Photos courtesy Anand Bansal)

The camera zooms into a forest, on to its myriad wildlife, in the wilderness stands an elderly Bomman, who calls himself Kattunayakan, the king of the forest, which is his home; where he belongs; where the wild animals roam free; where, for generations, lived his ancestors. The lens goes aerial to show the expanse of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu, in 2019, and then to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp, one of Asia's oldest elephant camps, established 140 years ago.

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment Production, has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards, one of the three Indian films to be nominated, the results were announced on Tuesday. Monga, who was the executive producer of Rayka Zehtabchi’s Oscar-winning documentary short Period. End of Sentence (2018), is also an Academy member and has cast her vote earlier this week.

(From right) Bellie, Baby Ammu, Bomman and Raghu in 'The Elephant Whisperers'. (Image courtesy: Anand Bansal)

The Tamil short documentary, on Netflix, is the story of an orphaned Raghu, whose mother got electrocuted and he wandered in search of food and water, and eventually came to caretakers Bomman and Bellie who resuscitated and raised it as their own child. It is the story of Baby Ammu, another orphaned elephant. It is the story of Bomman, who can only live among the elephants. It is the story of Bellie, who lost her ex-husband to a tiger and how orphaned elephants under her care fill the void in her life created by the death of her young daughter. It is the story of Bomman and Bellie finding companionship through their shared caretaking of the pachyderms. It is the story of a tribal life where widow remarriages don’t send a community into hysteria. It is also the story of climate change and human invasion affecting wildlife, of forest fires forcing elephants to go helter-skelter looking for food and water thereby endangering themselves.