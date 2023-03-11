 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars’ most memorable moments

Narendra Banad
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

It’s great to see the brightest stars of Hollywood all come together under one roof, but the real magic happens in the spontaneous human moments.

Host Billy Crystal as Hannibal Lecter at the 1992 Oscars.

I remember the first time I watched the Oscars. It was 1992, I was 12 years old when the show opened with host Billy Crystal being wheeled out in a mask and restraints, I was thrilled with myself for recognising the Hannibal Lecter reference (don’t ask how a 12-year-old had been allowed to watch The Silence of the Lambs (1991), it was a different time). It was a great year for the movies — we had Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), Thelma and Louise (1991), Beauty and the Beast (1991), and the aforementioned ...Lambs (which is still one of the best movies to win Best Picture). It was the beginning of my obsession with Hollywood and award shows, and I haven’t missed a single Oscar telecast in the last 30 years.

The Oscar ceremony is one of the most carefully choreographed events in the world. And in recent years the Oscars have tried to manufacture virality, like when Ellen took the selfie (Ellen DeGeneres takes a selfie at the Oscars) that broke Twitter. But the most memorable moments of the Oscars come from the human interactions, the energy in the room, and the spontaneity of the people on that stage.