Oscars 2023: When and where to watch the event live in India

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Oscar Awards 2023: For Indian audiences, there are many reasons to be cheerful this year. Three films -- RRR ,The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes --are in the Oscars race. Indian personalities will perform at the ceremony and one will hand out an Oscar.

The 95th edition of the Academy Awards will take place on Monday, March 13 (according to Indian time). All eyes will be on the ceremony to honour the best movies, performances, music and film technology of the year gone by. For Indian audiences, there are many reasons to be cheerful. Three of our films -- RRR , The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes --are nominated this year. Actor Deepika Padukone will represent India as a presenter -- only the third Indian in history to hand out the coveted trophy. Naatu Naatu, the Oscar-nominated song from RRR, will be performed, will be performed live at the glittering Los Angeles ceremony.

Don't miss the Oscar Awards 2023. Find out when and where you can watch the event live in India.

Disney + Hotstar will stream the event beginning 5.30 am on Monday. Before the ceremony, there will be red carpet appearances and interviews for you to watch.

