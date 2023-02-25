 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars 2023: Date, time, how to watch, controversies and other details

Feb 25, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars, including when they are, where to watch the live show and this year’s controversies.

Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past “the slap” of last year’s ceremony. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars, including when they are, where to watch the live show and this year’s controversies.

When are the Oscars?

The 2023 Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on ABC.

Can you stream the Oscars?