Best Director Oscar winner wore suit recovered from lost luggage

At Oscars 2023, dominated by A-listers in designer gowns, suits and jaw-dropping diamond jewellery, Everything Everywhere All At Once director Daniel Scheinert wore something surprisingly humble.

Scheinert accepted the highly prized Best Director Oscar alongwith Daniel Kwan, wearing a tuxedo he bought from a lost baggage store, The Washington Post reported.

The store, called Unclaimed Baggage, buys bags lost in air travel -- just those that airlines have failed to reunite with their owners despite repeated attempts.

Then, it goes through the bags' contents, ending up either selling, recycling or donating them. In the 50 years of its operations, the store has uncovered everything from deer skulls to diamonds, the report said.