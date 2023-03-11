 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars carpet will not be red, in a first since 1961

Associated Press
Mar 11, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Oscar Awards 2023: Why have the organisers chosen to depart from tradition? And how are they describing this year's carpet?

Oscar Awards 2023 are scheduled for March 13 (according to Indian time)

Many things about the Academy Awards have changed over the years, but for the past six decades there has been at least one constant: The red carpet. The hues have varied over the years, but it has always been some shade of red. Until this year.

On Wednesday outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, workers unspooled a champagne-colored carpet as Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the 95th Oscars on Sunday, presided over the occasion.

"I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed," Kimmel said.

The decision to change the color came from creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime Vogue contributor, and Raúl Àvila, the creative director for the glamourous Met Gala in New York.