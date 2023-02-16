 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Harry Potter series coin first to feature King Charles portrait

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST

The first two coins in the series feature the lead character Harry Potter and the book's Hogwarts Express train, with the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II on its obverse or heads side.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (Image credit: Twitter/ @jk_rowling)

A new 50 pence coin released by the UK's Royal Mint on Thursday features Professor Albus Dumbledore and becomes the first in its Harry Potter collectibles series to include the portrait of King Charles III.

The new 50 p coin is part of a larger Harry Potter collection celebrating 25 years since the novel 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' by bestselling Scottish author JK Rowling was first published in the UK in 1997.

"The Royal Mint's Harry Potter coin collection has seen a popular response among collectors worldwide, not only for the books being a global phenomenon, but due to the collection being one of a small number that will see a change of [royal] portrait during the series," said Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at the Royal Mint.