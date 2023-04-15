 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Malayalam movie watchers keep pushing us filmmakers to reinvent: Director Aashiq Abu

Darlington Jose Hector
Apr 15, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

Abu's latest film, Neelavelicham starring Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal and Roshan Mathew, is based on a story penned by the legendary Malayalam writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer

While there is nothing called ‘realistic acting’, our actors try to keep their craft as real as possible. Competition is growing and other actors who can’t match up to these standards will struggle. (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

Director Aashiq Abu had created a huge splash in Malayalam cinema with his runaway hit movie Salt n Pepper way back in 2011. The movie stood out for a new approach in story-telling and direction and cemented his place as a director with immense potential. His latest movie Neelavelicham, based on a well-known short story, will hit the screens on April 20, and by his own admission, it has been the most challenging work in his career so far.

Excerpts from an interview:

Your latest offering Neelavelicham starring Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal and Roshan Mathew, is based on a story penned by the legendary Malayalam writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. You have produced it under your banner OPM Cinemas. When was the project conceived and how was it brought to life?

Script writer Syam Pushkaran and I had planned a horror movie some time ago but eventually dropped the idea because we didn’t want to do a flick that would go against science. Many years later, I read the new edition of the Basheer novel. My reading habit had come down to reading stuff on the phone but this novel had an immediate impact. It was so descriptive. It talks in detail about even the sound of a moving door, leaves rumbling in the wind, the moon, the sky and even a dog in the frame. It was a very Basheerian world.