'Koffee with Karan' is coming back for season 7 but...: Karan Johar's twist in new post

After announcing in a note that popular talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ will not be returning for a new season, filmmaker Karan Johar declared it was all a prank. So, ‘Koffee with Karan’ will indeed be returning for Season 7 except that it will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar exclusively.

"Koffee With Karan will not be returning... on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist. I'm delighted to announce Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+Hotstar. The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'streaming soon', only on Disney+Hotstar. Toodles!” the 49-year-old tweeted hours after the first post.

While the first note was captioned “important announcement”, this one said “even more important announcement to make”.

On Wednesday morning, Johar had shared a note on social media that had left fans disappointed as he said that his talk show won’t return.

"Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning… Karan Johar,” he had said in a note.

His ”twist” came in the evening.

Koffee with Karan first aired on 19 November 2004 and it was the second-longest-running talk show. The show concluded its sixth season on 17 March 2019.

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Saif Ali Khan are among the many A-listers who have been on the show and spoken about their work, personal life and have even made bombshell revelations that made headlines.