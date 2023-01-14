 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Trial by Fire: How Prashant Nair found a story of resilience in Uphaar cinema fire tragedy

Nidhi Gupta
Jan 14, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST

With outstanding performances from an ensemble cast and an empathetic retelling of a horrific real-life incident, Trial by Fire is streaming on Netflix now.

Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande in 'Trial by Fire', streaming on Netflix.

The pilot episode of the new Netflix series Trial By Fire ends with the camera closing in on the face of Neelam Krishnamoorthy (played by Rajshri Deshpande). Sitting on the couch at home, the day after her children pass away in a catastrophe, she grips her husband’s hand as an ad for a shiny new luxury mall plays on the Sansui colour TV in front of them. In those final seconds, the look in her eyes flicks from despair to anger to resolve.

In 1997, a fire broke out at the Uphaar cinema in Delhi during a screening of JP Dutta’s Border. Smoke engulfed its balcony section; there were no fire exits, no ushers. Fifty-nine people died by asphyxiation inside the theatre hall, while watching the year's biggest blockbuster.

Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy lost their teenage children. They were two of thousands affected by the incident, directly or indirectly. In the years to come, they formed an association for the victims of the tragedy; and ever since, have been fighting court cases to hold the Ansal brothers, the owners of Uphaar cinema, and also the Ansal Plaza, accountable.

Trial By Fire, produced by Endemol Shine and helmed by Prashant Nair (Umrika, Tryst With Destiny), is based on Agnipareeksha, the book Neelam Krishnamoorthy wrote about their long, difficult journey, published in 2019.

“I’d heard of this incident before, but it resurfaced when Siddharth Jain (of House of Talkies) gave me the book in 2019,” says Nair, who currently lives in Spain. “We started work on it in early 2020, but then of course the pandemic hit. It took its time and here we are.”

Prashant Nair