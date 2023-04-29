 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Vaikom Basheer’s short story ‘Neelavelicham’ differs from its film versions

Sowmya Rajendran
Apr 29, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

Aashiq Abu’s remake makes good use of Basheer’s blue light, creating a magical experience for the audience. However, the intimacy that the reader shares with the narrator of the short story is lost in the screenplay.

The horror in the short story arises from its ambivalent treatment of Bhargavi, played by Rima Kallingai in the film. (screen grab)

When a horror story begins with the promise that it is based on true events, it sends a chill down your spine even before anything terrifying has happened. Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s short story Neelavelicham unfolds with a note by the acclaimed author that the story he’s about to write captures an “inexplicable experience” he once had. He goes on to add that he’s tried to analyse the phenomenon scientifically but got no answers. The phenomenon of the blue light or neelavelicham.

The story, published in 1952, was made into a film with an extended screenplay written by Basheer in 1964. Directed by A. Vincent, Bhargavi Nilayam is considered to be the first ever horror film in Malayalam, and starred Madhu, Vijaya Nirmala, Prem Nazir and P.J. Antony in important roles. It was recently remade by Aashiq Abu, a faithful adaptation of the original screenplay that stars Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko.

But the short story and the films differ in a crucial aspect – the text is about a lonely writer’s growing attachment with an idea and an unexpected acknowledgment that he receives; the films, on the other hand, are a lot more dramatic and externalize his conflict, offering a narrative with a hero, heroine and villain. In other words, the ghost in the short story haunts the reader with her absence while in the films, it is her presence that is meant to jolt us.