'It was magical': Guneet Monga reveals what convinced her to produce 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Ever since winning the Oscar in the "Best Original Short Film Documentary" category, "The Elephant Whisperers" has found widespread praise from several quarters, who have appreciated the documentary for its portrayal of love and care towards baby elephants.

Speaking at News18's Rising India Summit 2023 on Wednesday, producer Guneet Monga revealed what made her agree to produce the documentary.

"Who can say no to baby elephants? It was surreal. It was beautiful. More power to Kartiki (Gonsalves). Here is this first time filmmaker who comes from a photo journalism background of natural history, who has gone on and made a promo. Usko yeh kahaani pasand aayi aur usne uss kahaani ko ek saal shoot kiya aur woh promo bheja (She liked this story and she shot it for a year and she sent a promo). It was magical. I was like this film is waiting to happen.

"I am lucky she reached out to me and Netflix. It has been a beautiful partnership. I want to tell first time filmmakers that don't wait for somebody's permission," Monga said.

The "Elephant Whisperers", directed by Kartiki Gonsalves is the story of Bomman and Bellie who are entrusted with the taking care of an orphaned baby elephant called Raghu. The documentary is set in the Mudumalai National Park in Tamil Nadu and also explores the life of the tribal community in harmony with nature.

The documentary can streamed on Netflix.

Moneycontrol News