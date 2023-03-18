 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

'Gulmohar' actor Simran: ‘South film industry is organised, super disciplined, technically strong’

Debarati S. Sen
Mar 18, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Simran, who makes her return to Hindi films with 'Gulmohar', on doing more work in Hindi, how women characters have grown stronger on and off screen, and how there's zero show-off in the southern film industry.

Actor Simran, who was recently seen in the OTT family-drama movie 'Gulmohar'.

Many of us still remember Simran Rishi Bagga as that girl in a short pink dress, dancing to Aankh maare O ladka... opposite Arshad Warsi from Tere Mere Sapne (1996). Over the years, she has made a mark in the south Indian film industry and garnered not just a steadfast fandom through her innumerable performances, but also found critical appreciation for her work in VIP (1997), Once More (1997), Vaalee (1999), Priyamaanavale (2000), Parthen Rasithen (2000), Aal Thotta Boopathy (Youth, 2002), Mani Ratnam’s Kannathil Muthammital (2002), among others.

Simran in 'Gulmohar'

Recently, Simran made a comeback to Hindi films with Rahul V Chittella’s Gulmohar on Disney+ Hotstar. The family drama has an eminent ensemble cast that includes Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar and others. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, the actress talks to us about her comeback, working with Mani Ratnam, positives of south Indian cinema, rise of OTT and more. Edited excerpts:

Rishi Bala Naval to Simran. Why?