 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Grammy Awards 2023: Decoding Harry Styles’ boundless appeal

Nidhi Gupta
Feb 05, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

The rise of the pop-rock icon is a sign of the times.

Harry Styles on tour in Los Angeles in November 2022. Styles' latest album, Harry’s House, is up for both the Album of the Year and the Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2023 Grammys. (Image source: Twitter/Harry_Styles)

Is anyone on Earth having a better year than Harry Styles? The British superstar has been difficult to get away from ever since he announced his third album, Harry’s House, with a cover release last March. Since then, he has appeared in two much-talked-about feature films (Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman), debuted at Coachella, set a Spotify record, launched his capsule collection with Gucci, and been nominated for a whopping six awards at the 65th annual Grammys.

Harry Styles has won only one Grammy so far—a best pop solo performance award for "Watermelon Sugar" in 2021—but is nominated for six this year (and in all four 'big' categories for the first time). Harry’s House is up for both Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, and chances are higher he’ll take the trophy home in the latter category.

The lead single from that album, “As It Was”, is competing in four categories—Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video. It would be astonishing if Harry Styles didn’t win at least one of these, especially given that “As It Was” was the most streamed song of 2022 on Spotify.