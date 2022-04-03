Grammys 2022: BTS’ Jungkook recovers from COVID-19, to join other band members for performance

BTS member Jungkook has recovered from COVID-19 and is set to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the South Korean band's management agency said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old vocalist, who tested positive for the virus on March 28 after arriving in Las Vegas for the awards ceremony, was released from quarantine on Saturday.

"We would like to inform you that BTS member Jungkook has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of Saturday,” BigHit Music said. “Jungkook has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment since last Sunday, and in accordance with the guidelines of health authorities in the United States, Jungkook can resume his daily activities from today.”

Upon conclusion of the quarantine, Jungkook took a rapid antigen test in the US to join the schedule for the Grammy Awards. "The result came back negative, and the awards organizer has approved of his Grammy Awards participation," the agency further said. "

BigHit Music also expressed sincere gratitude to the fans who have shown concern for the health of the artists. "We will continue to place our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," it added in the statement.

Jungkook will join fellow members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V for their stage act at the Grammys, where the septet is also nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category for their English single "Butter".

J-Hope, who also recovered from COVID-19 earlier this week, recently flew to the US from native South Korea to take part in the activities related to the music awards night, which will air live in India on early Monday morning.

Post the Grammys, BTS is also set to perform at four shows at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium as part of their extended 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour.