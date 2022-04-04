AR Rahman shares selfie with son from Grammys; 'Parenting'

Music maestro AR Rahman was among those who attended the star-studded Grammys in Las Vegas. He attended the music awards with his son Ameen. The composer posted a series of photographs from the event, including a selfie with his son.

The Grammys, music's biggest night, kicked off in Las Vegas with show-stopping performances exactly a week after the Oscars were presented.

Pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo, 19, scored the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist. She also won the Best Pop Solo Performance award for "Drivers License".

Jon Batiste took home the Album of the Year Grammy for 'We Are".

Silk Sonic, the duo comprising singer Bruno Mars and rapper Anderson .Paak, won Record of the Year and Song of the Year Grammys for their debut single "Leave The Door Open".

Read: Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste's 'We Are' wins Album of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo is Best New Artist

Grammys 2022 saw three Indian and Pakistani artistes win the coveted awards.

Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej won his second Grammy in the Best New Age Album category for “Divine Tides” along with American musician Stewart Copeland.

Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, known by her stage name "Falu", won the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for "A Colourful World".

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab, who is based in Brooklyn, won her first Grammy for her song "Mohabbat" in the Best Global Performance category.

This year, the Grammy awards were pushed to April from January because of a COVID-19 surge at the beginning of the year. The date swap forced a change in venue from Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Last year, the pandemic forced a scaled-down outdoor ceremony without the traditional audience of thousands.