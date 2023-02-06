Beyonce creates history for most Grammy wins of all time

Beyonce has broken the record for the most Grammy wins of any artist, scoring her 32nd prize ever and fourth of the night to resounding applause.

She clinched the title by winning the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her smash "Renaissance," thus surpassing the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 awards.

"I'm trying not to be too emotional. And I'm trying to just receive this night," Queen Bey said, wearing a shimmering, curve-hugging gown, with her hair in mermaid waves, as her peers stood to honor the 41-year-old in her history-making moment.

Beyonce's "Renaissance," her seventh solo studio album, is a pulsating, sweaty collection of club tracks aimed at liberating a world consumed by ennui.

AFP