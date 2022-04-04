Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste's 'We Are' wins Album of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo is Best New Artist

The Grammy Awards, the biggest event is music, took place in Las Vegas on Monday. Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste and Silk Sonic emerged as the key winners. South Asian artistes made a mark at the ceremony, winning three categories.
The show comprised astounding performances by South Korean band BTS, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga, among others.
A pre-recorded message from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was played at Grammys 2022. Zelensky urged musical artistes to speak up for Ukraine amid Russian attacks.
Who all won big at Grammys 2022? Here is a look at the artistes who took home the coveted Grammy trophies.
Album of the Year: We Are -- Jon Batiste
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open -- Silk Sonic
Record of the Year: Leave The Door Open -- Silk Sonic
Best Pop Solo Performance: Drivers License -- Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop/Duo group performance: Doja Cat featuring SZA for Kiss Me More
Best Rap Album : Call Me If You Get Lost -- Tyler, the Creator
Best Rap Song: Jail -- Kanye West, Jay-Z
Best Rap Performance: Family Ties -- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby for Hurricane
Best Country Album: Starting Over -- Chris Stapleton
Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton for You Should Probably Leave
Best Country Song: Cold -- Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Brothers Osborne for Younger Me
Best Rock Song: Waiting on a War -- Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight -- Foo Fighters
Best Rock Performance: Making a Fire -- Foo Fighters
Best Children’s Music Album: A Colorful World -- Falu
Best New Age Album: Divine Tides -- Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
Best Global Performance: Mohabbat by Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab
Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature -- Anglique Kidjo
Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Best R&B Performance: Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic and Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song: Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic Best Traditional R&B Performance: HER for Fight for You
Best Metal Performance: The Alien -- Dream Theater
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale -- Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Subconsciously -- Black Coffee
Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy’s Home -- St. Vincent
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Tree Falls -- Taylor Eigsti
Best Comedy Album: Louis CK
Producer of the Year (Classical): Judith Sherman
Producer of the Year (Non classical): Jack Antonoff
Best Progressive R&B Album: Table For Two -- Lucky Daye
Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales by Jazmine Sullivan
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty -- Chick Korea
Best Jazz vocal album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab -- Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline -- Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver -- Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror -- Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés