Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste's 'We Are' wins Album of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo is Best New Artist

The Grammy Awards, the biggest event is music, took place in Las Vegas on Monday. Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste and Silk Sonic emerged as the key winners. South Asian artistes made a mark at the ceremony, winning three categories.

The show comprised astounding performances by South Korean band BTS, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga, among others.

A pre-recorded message from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was played at Grammys 2022. Zelensky urged musical artistes to speak up for Ukraine amid Russian attacks.

Who all won big at Grammys 2022? Here is a look at the artistes who took home the coveted Grammy trophies.

Album of the Year: We Are -- Jon Batiste

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open -- Silk Sonic

Record of the Year: Leave The Door Open -- Silk Sonic

Best Pop Solo Performance: Drivers License -- Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop/Duo group performance: Doja Cat featuring SZA for Kiss Me More

Best Rap Album : Call Me If You Get Lost -- Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap Song: Jail -- Kanye West, Jay-Z

Best Rap Performance: Family Ties -- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby for Hurricane

Best Country Album: Starting Over -- Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton for You Should Probably Leave

Best Country Song: Cold -- Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Brothers Osborne for Younger Me

Best Rock Song: Waiting on a War -- Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight -- Foo Fighters

Best Rock Performance: Making a Fire -- Foo Fighters

Best Children’s Music Album: A Colorful World -- Falu

Best New Age Album: Divine Tides -- Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Best Global Performance: Mohabbat by Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab

Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature -- Anglique Kidjo

Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Best R&B Performance: Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic and Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song: Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic Best Traditional R&B Performance: HER for Fight for You

Best Metal Performance: The Alien -- Dream Theater

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale -- Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Subconsciously -- Black Coffee

Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy’s Home -- St. Vincent

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Tree Falls -- Taylor Eigsti

Best Comedy Album: Louis CK

Producer of the Year (Classical): Judith Sherman

Producer of the Year (Non classical): Jack Antonoff

Best Progressive R&B Album: Table For Two -- Lucky Daye

Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales by Jazmine Sullivan

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty -- Chick Korea

Best Jazz vocal album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab -- Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline -- Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver -- Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror -- Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés