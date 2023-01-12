 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Golden Globes 2023: Julia Garner, a superstar in the making

Narendra Banad
Jan 12, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

In her breakthrough role as foul-mouthed criminal Ruth Langmore on Netflix’s 'Ozark', Julia Garner quickly became a fan-favourite, winning three Emmys followed by a Golden Globe this week. Next she takes on the biggest role imaginable — Madonna.

Julia Garner won best supporting actress in a musical, comedy or drama award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, for her role in 'Ozark'. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The first time we meet Ozark’s Ruth Langmore, she is working housekeeping at the motel where the Byrde’s are staying. Later in the episode, when our lead character Marty Byrde meets the Langmore clan, it’s the smarter-than-she-looks Ruth who almost changes the trajectory of that scene, and Marty realises that this diminutive 19-year-old girl is the Langmore he needs to watch out for. And audiences around the world were introduced to Julia Garner as the foul-mouthed, no-nonsense, ruthless (sorry!) Ruth Langmore.

Garner received critical and fan acclaim for her performance and was easily the best part of the show, which was basically a poor imitation of Breaking Bad. As much as fans wanted to follow the Byrde family, they were just waiting for Ruth to turn up and start some s***.

The 28-year-old had previously won three Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series over the course of the show, which ended last year after a five-year run. Earlier this week, Garner’s fiery street-smart criminal beat out a princess (Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown), a comic (Hannah Einbinder in Hacks), an elementary school principal and teacher (Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph in Abbott Elementary) to win a Golden Globe.

Garner’s obvious talent notwithstanding, she was no doubt helped by the expanded field of nominees. For the first time since its inception, the Globes split the existing Best Supporting Actress — Series, Miniseries or Television Film into two categories — Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series: Comedy/Musical or Drama, and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film, allowing for 10 nominees instead of the previous five. The split also allowed the inimitably kooky Jennifer Coolidge to win her first Globe for The White Lotus in the anthology category.

At 5ft, 4 inches, Garner seems delicate, but her portrayal of Ruth was so transformational that you could believe hardened criminals twice her size cowering before her. Apart from the twangy Midwest accent and the constant flow of profanities, the role also involved a fair amount of physical prowess. Garner was as convincing with a shotgun as she was reducing grown men to tears with a perfectly timed sarcastic one-liners.