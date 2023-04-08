 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
From The Romantics to Jubilee, Bollywood is on a nostalgia trip in 2023

Sanjukta Sharma
Apr 08, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Vikramaditya Motwane’s series ‘Jubilee’ about the heady early years of Bombay cinema on Amazon Prime Video and two non-fiction Netflix titles this year whet the appetite for our shared love of Bollywood, bypassing the exasperation and the ugliness.

Sidhant Gupta as Jay Khanna in 'Jubilee', a fictional retelling of the secular, cosmopolitan beginnings of Bombay cinema.

Perhaps the pandemic somewhat explains why the world is in love with nostalgia at this moment—a spill-over from the two isolated years. Nostalgia increases our ability to self-soothe. Like an emotional pacifier, nostalgia about all things, animate and inanimate, are helping us accept and get accustomed to new realities that aren’t just jarring, but stressful. Nostalgia is like a drug. Terrence Malick, filmmaker and philosopher, famously said, “Nostalgia is a powerful feeling; it can drown anything”, suggesting, perhaps, it’s not necessarily a good thing that nostalgia drowns so much.

When the nostalgia is centred around Bollywood, India’s most-loved drug after weddings and cricket, we can connect to some of our primal selves—the intricate self-pity of Dilip Kumar, the sensual joie de vivre of Helen, the sass of Deepika Padukone or the swag of Shah Rukh Khan. They are aspirational, they are ours together. Netflix’s The Romantics, about Yash Raj Films (YRF), is glorified PR and smug in its acceptance of malaises like nepotism with a breeziness, but its celebration of Bollywood love easily sweeps us up. The present that The Romantics depicts, largely through the first-ever interview of YRF scion and head honcho Aditya Chopra, is chilling at times. Example: when Chopra says he wants to “institutionalise creativity”.

Vasan Bala’s Cinema Mart Dum Tak about C-Grade filmmakers who flourished in the 1990s and early 2000s making micro-budget films that capitalised on sleaze and horror to attract crowds to decrepit movie theatres is authentic in its portrayal of the sub-culture it digs into, but repetitively makes just two or three points about the margins of filmmaking in Bollywood.

Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee is a fictional retelling of the secular, cosmopolitan beginnings of Bombay cinema.