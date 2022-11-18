 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Drishyam 2's Shriya Saran: ‘It’s great that actors don’t get written off for being married or becoming parents'

Deepali Singh
Nov 18, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

The actor on her experience of being a part of Drishyam’s sequel, which released today, on growing as an actor, and roles being written for all ages

Shriya Saran

The sequel to 2015’s Drishyam, the Abhishek Pathak-directed Drishyam 2 is all set for a theatrical release on November 18. Starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles, the sequel, just like the first one, is a remake of the Malayalam films of the same name. Saran, who is enjoying playing real-life mother to two-year-old Radha, reprises the role of Nandini Salgaonkar in the crime thriller. She tells us more about her role and how motherhood has added to her experience as an actor. Edited excerpts:

A still from the film.

It's been seven years since the first instalment of Drishyam. How did it feel getting back to playing Nandini again? 

It wasn’t easy. So much has happened in our lives. Seven years have passed in reality and in the film as well. My character has been living with something which she cannot talk about. It’s a very complex character. What I normally do when I play complex characters such as these is that I write a little story around what probably happened between this film and the previous film. I wrote a few scenes; revisited the first film and somewhere between all this, I became Nandini again.

When I was doing the first film, I felt my character was way more mature than what I was. It was a huge responsibility but I went with my instincts. The story and the dialogues were so well-written that all one had to do was react. There was a line in the first film that really helped me, where she says that when all of this was happening, I don’t know where I got the strength to do it. It was really that for me. Nandini is all heart. She is innocent and simple. There’s a situation where her husband tells her that he thinks from his brain, not his heart, which is not the case with her. So that makes her character very complex and I enjoy doing that.

You also became a mother to your daughter Radha along the way.