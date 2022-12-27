 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Boycott Pathaan chorus grows; other Bollywood films too bore the brunt of audience backlash

Maryam Farooqui
Dec 27, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

Like Pathaan, some other big Bollywood films, including Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha (LSC), Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra bore the brunt of the Boycott Bollywood trend. Other films that were boycotted were Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey's Liger and Ajay Devgn's Thank God.

Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a still from the "Pathaan" song. (Image: @pingami_/Twitter)

The latest Bollywood film in the line of fire is Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan that will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. The film is one of the biggest releases in the March quarter that exhibitors are counting on for strong business at the box office.

The bone of contention in the Pathaan row is the film's song titled Besharam Rang (shameless colour) that released on December 12 and set off a furore over the saffron-coloured swimwear that Padukone wore.

Raising objections against the costumes, among many others, was Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra, who said the song reflects a dirty mindset and unless the objectionable parts were changed, the film may not be allowed to release in the state.

On December 16, a complaint was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in the song. The same day, Vishva Hindu Parishad workers staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal by burning posters of the song.

A complaint has also been filed with I&B ministry office to seek ban on the song.

Boycott Bollywood 