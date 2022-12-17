 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book review | 'Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography' is an in-depth account of the life and work of a true genius

Sandipan Deb
Dec 17, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

This biography of Kishore Kumar is many things in one: It is a work of exhaustive scholarship, a dizzying mass of trivia, and of course, a labour of love.

Meena Kumari and Kishore Kumar in 'Naya Andaz' (1956). Kishore's greatest hits as an actor came in the 1950s, also a time when he became more erratic in his behaviour on set. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

I have rarely read a more-researched biography of an Indian popular culture figure than the recently published Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography. Authors Aniruddha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar spent more than a decade speaking to literally hundreds of Kishore’s friends, family members, colleagues and associates, and hunting down obscure media reports spanning six decades. It also seems that they managed to watch every film that Kishore ever appeared in and listened to and analysed every song that he ever sang.

The book is many things in one. It is a work of exhaustive scholarship, a dizzying mass of trivia—from the number of classes Kishore attended in college to the stories behind dozens of his memorable songs—and of course, a labour of love. But then, the author’s subject matter was also a man of many facets, a persona difficult to pin down with many apparently contradictory traits.

In 'Bhagam Bhag', 1956

Of course, he was a prodigiously talented singer (who had had no formal training and could not read musical notations), actor, director and composer, the likes of whom Indian cinema has rarely seen. But what this biography makes clear is that Kishore, who was known for his public eccentricities, was also a complex person whom no one may have ever known fully.

As Pritish Nandy, whose 1985 interview of Kishore for The Illustrated Weekly of India is the stuff of legend, admits in his foreword: “Yes, I knew Kishore Kumar. He was a friend of mine. A very good friend. Or I could turn around and say, no I never knew Kishore Kumar.”

Kishore was born in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh in 1929, the youngest of three brothers and a sister. As a little boy, his parents were concerned that he had an abnormally hoarse voice and would constantly produce a coughing sound. But when he was five, a toe got accidentally severed by a kitchen knife. In excruciating pain, the child screamed and howled throughout the day and night for a few weeks. The wound finally healed, and the ordeal had also turned his voice clear and mellifluous.