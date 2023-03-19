 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Before Michelle Yeoh, there was Vivien Leigh: A brief history of Asian actresses at the Oscars

Nidhi Gupta
Mar 19, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

For decades, Asian-origin actresses in Hollywood have contended with their ancestry even as they outperformed their peers, and in remarkably different ways.

(From left) Michelle Yeoh (2023) and Vivien Leigh (1940, 1952) Oscars Best Actress winners.

Last week, Michelle Yeoh made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the best actress trophy at the Oscars. “This is for all the little girls and boys, who look like me, watching tonight,” the Everything Everywhere All At Once actor said in her breathless acceptance speech. “This is a beacon of hope.”

Yeoh has won many awards this season—from the Golden Globe to the SAG Awards — and her acceptance speeches, while each a unique performance, have tugged at that representation thread. Here Yeoh stood, in the strongest beam of the spotlight for the first time in her almost 40-year-long career, and speaking for Asians, Malaysians, women who are told they are past their prime, immigrants to the US — and anyone else wanting to be seen and heard.

But Yeoh is not the first woman of Asian descent to be recognised at the Oscars. In 1939, a slight, beautiful, temperamental actress played the tempestuous Scarlett O’Hara in the mammoth MGM hit Gone With The Wind. In 1940, Vivien Leigh won her first Academy Award for that performance. In her acceptance speech, she joked demurely: “If I were to mention all those who’ve shown me such wonderful generosity through Gone with the Wind, I should have to entertain you with an oration as long as Gone with the Wind itself.”

Vivien Leigh had been in Hollywood for barely four years, but more than her acting prowess, she was known for her “exotic” looks. While it is widely known that Leigh was born in Darjeeling in 1913, what has been a subject of inquiry for decades is whether she was of Irish, Scottish and French descent alone, or if there was some Asian ancestry as well. Leigh had inherited her dark hair, alabaster skin and blue eyes from her mother, Gertrude Mary Frances, whose maiden name was Yackjee.