'Avatar: The Way of Water' team on creating its striking underwater world

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

James Cameron's sci-fi epic returns with 'Avatar: The Way of Water', opening in cinemas today.

A still from 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. (Image credit: @officialavatar/Twitter)

Avatar: The Way of Water, the highly-anticipated sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, opened today in cinemas around the world. The film's visuals are stunning, with focus on the lush submarine world of Pandora.

In an interview with Variety magazine, the film's crew revealed what went on behind the scenes to bring visuals of such scale on screen.

Virtual production supervisor Ryan Champney did some tests at Long Beach, California and wonderfully improved performance capture --a method in which an actor's movements are captured for transfer into a CGI character.

Champney built four water tanks for the movie.

“The final one took up an entire soundstage," Production designer Dylan Cole told the magazine. "It was rigged in such a way where the performance capture could capture above and below water.