All the cinema (and sequels) we have to look forward to in 2023

The Conversation
Jan 01, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

From the new Ant-Man film to a slasher Winnie the Pooh, Vol. III of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to Ryan Gosling as Ken in 'Barbie', here's the list of Hollywood films — good, bad and ugly — slated for release this year.

A still from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (2023)

Ever get the feeling that time is standing still, that your life’s on repeat, that everything’s just another rerun of a mediocre TV show?

Well, this might be because it is — at least when it comes to the American cinematic media ecology, with the majority of the most-hyped Hollywood films for 2023 being sequels and reboots.

One would be forgiven for giving up on our Hollywood dreams and turning to other regions — Europe, Australasia, South Korea — for film fare.

Even if there are a handful of substantially original films slated for 2023, it’s difficult not to be snarky when major studios continue to show such contempt for the intelligence of viewers.

So, what do we have to “look forward to” in 2023?

Major franchise films