 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

20 years of Shreya Ghoshal: ‘I’ve grown up in this industry, I have great memories’

Debarati S. Sen
Feb 25, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

A teenaged girl turned into a crossover music sensation, bagging awards and accolades, loved by fans and fellow artistes alike, singer Shreya Ghoshal walks down the memory lane.

Shreya Ghoshal.

It’s been two decades since Sanjay Leela Bhansali picked a teenaged Shreya Ghoshal to sing for his magnum opus Devdas (2002). She swept the awards for that album and her career as a singer took off. More than 2,000 songs later in over 20 languages, the singer, composer and songwriter, says, “I think 20 years doesn’t even feel like 20 years to me. Pata nahi, mujhe toh aisa lagta hai ki kal hi toh shuru kiya hai (I still feel as if I just began my career yesterday).” She has also sung a track Sundari Pennae on this year's Grammys-nominated album Shuruaat by Berklee Indian Ensemble.

All set to perform at Inorbit mall in Mumbai's Malad today, after a gap of four years, Ghoshal reminisces, in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, about her journey in the Hindi film industry. Edited excerpts:

You have given us multiple hits over the last 20 years of your career. How does it feel after all these years? Tell us about the journey.