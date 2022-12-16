 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk’s poll on live location sharing gets unexpected result. His response…

Sanya Jain
Dec 16, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

Elon Musk has said he will “redo” his poll asking when accounts that revealed his exact, real-time location should be unsuspended after 43% of voters said the doxxing accounts should be restored immediately.

Elon Musk, 51, at the Tesla AI event (Image credit: EvasTeslaSPlaid/Twitter)

“Unsuspend accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time,” read the poll created by Elon Musk this morning.

Of the 5.3 lakh Twitter users who voted on the poll, 38% supported a longer suspension of accounts doxxing Musk’s location, while 4.5% and 14.4% voted for “tomorrow” and “7 days from now” respectively. At 43%, the majority voted in favour of immediate restoration of the accounts.

Musk cited “too many options” as the reason for redoing the poll, but several Twitter users were unimpressed with his response, reminding him of his oft-quoted mantra of “vox populi, vox dei.”
Elon Musk has declared a war on live location sharing on Twitter – beginning with the permanent suspension of @ElonJet, the account that tracked his private jet in real time.

The Tesla billionaire said account revealing people's real-time locations will be suspended “as it is a physical safety violation.”

On Thursday, Twitter also suspended the accounts of several journalists, including ones from the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Responding to a Tweet on the account suspensions, Musk tweeted: “Same doxxing rules apply to "journalists" as to everyone else,” a reference to Twitter rules banning sharing of personal information, called doxxing.