Elon Musk’s poll on live location sharing gets unexpected result. His response…

Elon Musk has said he will “redo” his poll asking when accounts that revealed his exact, real-time location should be unsuspended after 43% of voters said the doxxing accounts should be restored immediately.

“Unsuspend accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time,” read the poll created by Elon Musk this morning.

Of the 5.3 lakh Twitter users who voted on the poll, 38% supported a longer suspension of accounts doxxing Musk’s location, while 4.5% and 14.4% voted for “tomorrow” and “7 days from now” respectively. At 43%, the majority voted in favour of immediate restoration of the accounts.

Musk cited “too many options” as the reason for redoing the poll, but several Twitter users were unimpressed with his response, reminding him of his oft-quoted mantra of “vox populi, vox dei.”

Elon Musk has declared a war on live location sharing on Twitter – beginning with the permanent suspension of @ElonJet, the account that tracked his private jet in real time.

The Tesla billionaire said account revealing people's real-time locations will be suspended “as it is a physical safety violation.”

On Thursday, Twitter also suspended the accounts of several journalists, including ones from the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Responding to a Tweet on the account suspensions, Musk tweeted: “Same doxxing rules apply to "journalists" as to everyone else,” a reference to Twitter rules banning sharing of personal information, called doxxing.

But the Twitter owner’s decision to redo his poll drew criticism, with hundreds of Twitter users simply responding “vox populi, vox dei” in the comments section. The Latin adage -- which means “the voice of the people is the voice of God” – has been used by Musk several times in the recent past. Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor shared a screenshot of the results and wrote, “Vox populi, vox dei, right Elon?”

A look at other reactions to the poll:

Doxxing refers to revealing identifying information such as home address or phone number online, typically to target someone for abuse. Tweets sharing a person's location that are "not same-day" are allowed under the tweaked policy, as are posts about being at a public event such as a concert, Twitter said. (With inputs from agencies)

