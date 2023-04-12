 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
10 takeaways from Elon Musk’s BBC interview on Twitter, AI, blue tick and more

Curated by : Stella Dey
Apr 12, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

Elon Musk admitted that he only went through with buying Twitter because he believed a judge would force him to go through with the transaction.

Elon Musk bought Twitter last year in a $44 billion deal.

Elon Musk, tech billionaire and Twitter owner, recently sat down with the BBC for an interview that provided insight into the life of the always-in-news businessman. While the BBC called the interview “whimsical”, Musk touched the surface on several topics such as Twitter files, AI and breaking news. Here are 10 takeaways from the interview:

1.   Musk admitted that he only went through with buying Twitter because he believed a judge would force him to go through with the transaction. He also joked that his dog is now Twitter's CEO. He also added that he wanted to pay less for the Twitter deal after discovering a huge chunk of automated bots on the microblogging site. But later in the conversation he clarified that he wouldn't sell Twitter even if offered what he had paid initially.

2.  The Twitter CEO claimed that the company is "roughly" breaking even, although this claim cannot be verified immediately.

3.  Musk said he was working to clamp down on misinformation and challenged the BBC reporter over reports that hate speech is on the rise on the platform.