Elon Musk begins to follow PM Modi on Twitter

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Apr 10, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

The development has caught everybody's attention because Twitter CEO Elon Musk has more than 134 million followers, but he follows only 195 accounts.

Twitter head Elon Musk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image credit: @cb_doge/Twitter)

Elon Musk, Twitter head and the most followed person on the micro-blogging site, has begun to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The development has caught everybody's attention because Musk has more than 134 million followers, but he follows only 195 accounts.

A screengrab of the list of accounts Elon Musk follows on Twitter shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official account.

Other notable people of Indian origin who Elon Musk follows include UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

PM Modi had met Elon Musk at his Tesla office in California in 2015 to get a feel on what could drive automobiles in the future.

The Prime Minister was driven around the facility in a battery-powered cart after which he also posed for some photos standing next to a gleaming red car manufactured by Musk.