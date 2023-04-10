Elon Musk begins to follow PM Modi on Twitter

Elon Musk, Twitter head and the most followed person on the micro-blogging site, has begun to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The development has caught everybody's attention because Musk has more than 134 million followers, but he follows only 195 accounts.

A screengrab of the list of accounts Elon Musk follows on Twitter shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official account.

Other notable people of Indian origin who Elon Musk follows include UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

PM Modi had met Elon Musk at his Tesla office in California in 2015 to get a feel on what could drive automobiles in the future.

The Prime Minister was driven around the facility in a battery-powered cart after which he also posed for some photos standing next to a gleaming red car manufactured by Musk.

"Thanks Elon Musk for showing me around at Tesla Motors. Enjoyed the discussion on how battery technology can help farmers," PM Narendra Modi tweeted with a few photos with the Tesla owner. Musk later said, "Prime Minister Modi and I talked about electricity generation and how there are ways to skip ahead with it as with cellphones." The meeting focused on adapting and obtaining Tesla’s “Powerwall” invention for India, namely a long-term storage device for solar energy which could “bring energy to hitherto un-serviced areas of India,” MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup had said. Read more: Welcome to 'Titter': Elon Musk vs Twitter HQ landlord over company sign