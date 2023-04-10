Welcome to 'Titter': Elon Musk vs Twitter HQ landlord over company sign

Elon Musk had a clever solution for changing the Twitter sign to 'Titter' outsmarting his landlord. (Image: @elonmusk/Twitter)

In a humorous yet clever move, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has found a solution to a dispute with his San Francisco landlord over the company's sign. According to Musk's tweet, the landlord insisted that the sign must remain as "Twitter" and the letter "W" cannot be removed.

In response, Musk and his team at the San Francisco headquarters of Twitter decided to paint the background colour of the sign, effectively masking the letter "W" without actually removing it. Musk tweeted a photo of the new signboard, which clearly shows the letter "W" blending seamlessly into the background colour.

“Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color. Problem solved!” Musk tweeted.

He followed it up with: “They tried to muffle our titter”.



They tried to muffle our titter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering over 21 million views, and many Twitter users applauded Musk's witty solution to the problem. The move has also sparked a debate over the legality of such actions and the extent to which landlords can dictate the appearance of their tenants' signs.

This is not the first time Elon Musk has caused a stir on Twitter. The billionaire entrepreneur is known for his quirky and sometimes controversial tweets, which have often landed him in hot water with regulators and investors. However, this time, his tweet has been met with widespread approval.

“I feel like you really badly want to make a NSFW version of Twitter/Titter,” one user wrote.

“Elon always out smarting,” Tesla Owners Silicon Valley tweeted.

“Change your company name to Titter. I dare you!” wrote a user.

Musk's move also highlights the importance of creativity and innovation in the corporate world, even in seemingly trivial matters like the appearance of a company's sign.